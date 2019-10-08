New Balance

Grey Us Made 990 V5 Sneakers

Low-top panelled suede and mesh sneakers in grey. Leather trim with perforated detailing in dark grey throughout. Round toe. Lace-up closure in white. Enamelled logo in silver-tone at padded tongue. Padded collar. Logos at heel. Logo appliqué in silver-tone at sides. ENCAP® foam rubber midsole in grey and white. Treaded Ndurance™ rubber sole in black. Part of the Made Legends collection. Supplier color: Grey/Castlerock Upper: pigskin, textile. Sole: rubber. Made in United States.