Sies Marjan

Gretta Suede Platform Ankle Boots

£780.00 £468.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

Retro style meets modern design in Sies Marjan's Gretta ankle boots. Crafted in Italy from dusty-blue suede, this sculpted silhouette features a curved block heel and platform for lift. Incorporate these into your footwear edit to inject '70s chic into your ensembles. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole and sole round toe zipped side Made in Italy Designer colour name: Midnight