Greenies

Feline Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor Adult Dental Cat Treats

About Greenies Feline Dental Treats Feline Greenies Dental Treats Treat your cat to clean teeth and fresh breath with Feline Greenies Dental Treats. The crunchy texture helps reduce tartar buildup while the purr-worthy flavor is sure to satisfy all those kitty cravings. Every recipe is nutritionally complete and balanced for adult cats with real animal protein. And since each treat has less than 2 calories, they make the purr-fect guilt-free training reward! Dental Treats for Healthy Cats NATURAL INGREDIENTS*: You and your kitty will love all the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, plus premium protein. *Plus added vitamins, minerals & other trace nutrients VET RECOMMENDED*: Feline Greenies Dental Treats feature the tasty, crunchy texture cats love, and are prove to help reduce tartar buildup. * Among U.S. veterinarians that recommend dental treats for at home oral car, Data on File 2017 IRRESISTIBLY TASTY: Tuna, salmon, oven-roasted chicken--your kitty will love the deliciously unique flavors. Cleans Teeth, Freshens Breath Feline Greenies Dental treats provide pet parents with an easy way to help maintain their cat’s dental health, without having to fret with a toothbrush. As your furry friends chews away on these fun-shaped treats, the crunchy texture will naturally help scrape away plaque and tartar. The results? Cleaner teeth and fresher breath, so you can really enjoy all those kitty cuddles! Try More Feline Greenies Products MADE WITH FISH OIL To help nourish skin and maintain healthy fur. HELPS MINIMIZE HAIRBALL FORMATION And promote healthy digestion for adult cats when fed in conjunction with a hairball diet. HELP THE MEDICINE GO DOWN, ENJOYABLY About Greenies Greenies believes in the value of preventative care, so they've assembled a team of world-class scientists, vets and nutritionists to design quality treats that help your pet live a healthier life. Greenies treats make it fun to do what's best for your pet, whether that's maintaining his dental health, administering pills, supporting his joints or improving his skin and coat condition. With an irresistible taste and health benefits, their innovative products allow pet parents to be the hero of treat time! Shop Greenies