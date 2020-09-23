Wayfair Sleepu2122

Green Tea Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If you wake up with creaky joints and sore muscles in the morning, the Pressure Relief Mattress Topper is the mattress refresher you didn’t know you needed. Engineered to pinpoint your problem areas, it’s designed with zoned open air pockets that lend specialized support to the neck, shoulders, and hips, so you can sink in and let your bed do the work for you. And as an added bonus, those tiny openings are great at dispelling excess heat, meaning you sleep peacefully through the night without overheating. Beginning with our signature, odor-eliminating green tea-infused memory foam, and ending with a base of durable high-density foam, this benefit-packed layer is smarter than you might think. Its microfiber quilted jacquard cover adds a hint of additional softness, and an included 5-year warranty adds the peace of mind you need to sleep carefree. See? We’ve thought of everything. So your only job is to catch some quality zzz’s.