Avocado

Green Mattress

$1999.00 $1799.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avocado

America’s #1 best rated certified organic mattress features 100% GOLS certified organic latex, 100% GOTS certified organic wool, 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils arranged in 5 zones. No polyester, polyurethane foams, or toxic fire retardants. Needle-tufted by hand, not glued. For split kings, order two Twin XLs. Made in Los Angeles with the best domestic and imported materials — even from our own farms!