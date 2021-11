Janod

Green Market Fruits & Vegetables Maxi Set

This wooden basket comes loaded with fruits and vegetables for you to chop and play with. Nine velcro items include: cucumber, carrot, tomato, turnip, pear, lemon, apple, strawberry and onion. A cutting board, knife and metal sieve are also included. Brightly colored and realistically designed.