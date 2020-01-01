Korres

Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ Sensitive An indulgent cream-to-foam, soap-free cleanser thats formulated with real skin-nourishing Greek yogurt.Solutions for:- Dryness- RednessIf you want to know more This luxurious cleanser made with Greek yogurt is rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins to gently cleanse while nourishingleaving skin soft and supple, and reducing redness. The formula also easily removes makeup and impurities without irritation. The cleanser includes amaranth seed extract to soothe, as well as calming honeysuckle to provide antibacterial benefits.What else you need to know: An ingredient used for centuries in Greece for its smoothing and strengthening properties, Greek yogurt contains two and a half times the protein of regular yogurt. By boosting your skin care routine with protein-rich Greek yogurt, you deliver the same benefits to your skin that protein delivers to your bodyhelping to nourish, strengthen, and repair. In Greece, this cherished ingredient is used by families and villages for their own unique recipes and beauty remedies that have been passed down from generation to generation. In 2003, KORRES became the world's first brand to incorporate edible Greek yogurt into a skincare formula.This product contains 86.4 percent natural ingredients, and like all KORRES formulations, it is made without petrolatum, mineral oil, silicones, propylene glycol, and ethanolamines. It is dermatologically tested and cruelty-free.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.