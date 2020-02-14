Baxter of California

Grayers Jet Set Tech Case

$85.00 $22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The Baxter of California x Grayers Jet Set Case is equipped with compact storage pockets to house all of your must have travel valuables. Made to combine the functionality of your dopp kit and briefcase, this easy to carry durable kit will quickly become your go-to to keep all of your tech, TSA-approved grooming items and all other travel needs in order. Key Features:. Tablet pocket, fits 9.7" x 10.5" size tablet. Book/notepad pocket. 3 Leather snap loops. 6 elastic utility holders. Small utility pockets. 5 card-sized pockets. Zip through pocket. Size: 11 1/8 H x 8” W x 2” D. Imported