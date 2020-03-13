Grande Cosmetics

Grandelash-md Lash Enhancing Serum

$65.00 $32.50

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is an award-winning lash enhancing serum that is infused with a proprietary blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes in just 4-6 weeks, with full results in 3 months. It's a cult favorite for helping to enhance short or thinning lashes and is also ideal for improving the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes. GrandeLASH-MD is safe, easy, and effective. Its formula is water based, so it is safe to use with contacts and lash extensions (and can even help to promote a longer lasting bond life).