Cole Haan

Grand Court Leather Platform Sneaker

$150.00 $89.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A simple sleek leather look and Grand.OS comfort technology create this minimalistic cool sneaker. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width . Round toe . Lace-up vamp closure. Topstitched details. Grand.OS cushioned footbed. Wraparound bumper. Lightweight grip sole. White sole. Imported