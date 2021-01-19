Vosges Chocolate

Our Grand Bastet Tower is perfect for a loving Valentine or a gift of self love. Includes two of our bestselling limited edition Sacred Love Valentine's Day Collections. At the base of the tower is our most adored Bastet - A Sacred Hi Vibe Chocolate Collection. Worthy of a warrior goddess and dedicated to this fiery protector, this limited edition Valentine's Day heart-shaped box is as extraordinary as Bastet herself. At the top of the tower is our new Self Love Collection - Las Bombalinas. This collection is for peering into yourself or as a special gift for someone who could use a little self love of their own. Hand tied with love and a purple ribbon.