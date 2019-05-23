Description
Crewneck sweatshirt from Rowing Blazers. Crew neckline. Dropped shoulders. Printed branding at chest. Ribbed trim. Side seam gussets. Straight hem.
• Fleece
• 100% cotton
• Dry clean
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
25.75” chest
20.5” shoulder to shoulder
27.25” front length
Measurements taken from size medium.
Model Measurements
Model is in size medium.
Model is 6'3" | 39” chest | 32” waist
Fit Notes
Relaxed fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates