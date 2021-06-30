Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Cirque Colors
Gossip
C$15.37
Buy Now
Review It
At Cirque Colors
Gossip is a deep neon magenta pink creme nail polish.
Need a few alternatives?
Dear Sundays
No.30
BUY
C$22.12
Dear Sundays
Kure Bazaar
Boyfriend
BUY
C$24.00
The Detox Market
LondonTown
Lakur Enhance Colour In Camden Chic
BUY
C$18.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
Essence
Shine Last & Go Get Nail Polish In Legally Pink
BUY
C$2.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors
Met Steps
BUY
$12.50
Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors
Hygge
BUY
$14.00
Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors
Mckittrick
BUY
$12.50
Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors
Urbanized
BUY
$12.50
Cirque Colors
More from Nails
Dear Sundays
No.30
BUY
C$22.12
Dear Sundays
Kure Bazaar
Boyfriend
BUY
C$24.00
The Detox Market
LondonTown
Lakur Enhance Colour In Camden Chic
BUY
C$18.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
Essence
Shine Last & Go Get Nail Polish In Legally Pink
BUY
C$2.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted