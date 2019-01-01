Guerilla Girls

Gorilla Magic Mug X Guerrilla Girls

Description Third Drawer Down in collaboration with the Guerrilla Girls presents the Gorilla Magic Mug! Magic in that your hot beverage will expose a Guerrilla Girls artwork! A super fun way to support the feminist art avengers on their ongoing fight for equality. About the Artists The Guerrilla Girls are a group of anonymous artists who wear gorilla masks in public using facts, humor and outrageous visuals to expose discrimination and corruption in politics, pop culture, film and art. In 30 years, they have come up with hundreds of posters, street projects, actions, books, and billboards. Most recently they did a stealth campaign in New York about the super rich hijacking art, and a wall in Reykjavik about discrimination in the Icelandic film industry. Their retrospective in Madrid has drawn thousands of people. They travel the world doing gigs and workshops, inspiring others to create their own effective activist campaigns. Specifications -330ml / 11oz -Stoneware -Packaged in Gift Box: 11.5cm x 10cm x 9cm (4.5" x 4" x 3.5") -Handwash Only