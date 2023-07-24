Intimately

Good Luck Charm Bodysuit

$68.00 $19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 82045030; Color Code: 011 So femme and flattering, this beautiful bodysuit is featured in a formfitting silhouette with delicate lace detailing and a sweetheart neckline. Fit: Formfitting, thong bottom Features: Soft fabrication with textured detailing, sweetheart neckline, delicate lace detail, high-cut legs, thin adjustable shoulder straps, hook-and-eye closure at back with keyhole cutout Why We <3 It: This versatile bodysuit can be paired with a slouchy suit set or worn with a slinky skirt and your favorite heels. Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import