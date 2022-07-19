Sally Hansen

Good.kind.pure Vegan Nail Polish Pomegranate Punch

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Sally Hansen good.kind.pure Nail Polish Pomegranate Punch good.kind.pure. Sally Hansen's natural, plant-based, 100% vegan polish offers beautiful colour and shine with no compromise. 100% natural, plant-based brush bristles for better application Provides radiant, healthy looking nails All-natural hardener improves the look of ridges and imperfections and seals fragile nails All-natural top coat provides protection and care and helps colour adhere to the nail Delivering nothing but colour onto the nails