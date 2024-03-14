Sally Hansen

Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

This voluminous silhouette allows you to enjoy the appeal of down. A high-quality piece offering both warmth and design. Timeless essentials, remixed. - Durable water-repellent finish. *The fabric is coated with a water-repellent agent so the effect lasts longer. The finish is not permanent. - Oversized cut. - Fluffy, voluminous down. - The front placket zips up high to cover your neck. - The zipper pull and front buttons feature the original Marni logo. - Use the spindle cord at the hem to adjust the silhouette or keep out the cold.