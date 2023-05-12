Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Eau De Parfum
£59.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora UK
Need a few alternatives?
Matiere Premiere
Crystal Saffron Edp
BUY
£205.00
Fenwick
Gucci
Guilty Pour Femme Eau De Parfum
BUY
£49.14
£65.00
Sephora
Maison Margiela
Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette
BUY
£55.00
Look Fantastic
Glossier
You
BUY
£49.00
Glossier
More from Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Blush Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£66.00
The Perfume Shop
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Blush Eau De Parfum
BUY
$147.00
Ulta Beauty
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Eau De Parfum
BUY
£105.00
Boots
More from Fragrance
Matiere Premiere
Crystal Saffron Edp
BUY
£205.00
Fenwick
Gucci
Guilty Pour Femme Eau De Parfum
BUY
£49.14
£65.00
Sephora
Maison Margiela
Replica Beach Walk Eau De Toilette
BUY
£55.00
Look Fantastic
Glossier
You
BUY
£49.00
Glossier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted