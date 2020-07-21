Sunday Riley

Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment . Ingredients - High Potency, Purified Grade Lactic Acid: Exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to instantly clarify and reveal smoother, clearer, younger-looking skin, while fighting visible signs of hyperpigmentation. -Licorice (Glycyrrhiza Glabra): Naturally brightens the appearance of hyperpigmentation. -Lemongrass: Helps boost radiance. -Aloe: Helps soothe the skin. Opuntia Tuna Fruit (Prickly Pear) Extract, Agave Tequilana Leaf (Blue Agave) Extract, Cypripedium Pubescens (Lady's Slipper Orchid) Extract, Opuntia Vulgaris (Cactus) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract & Saccharomyses Cerevisiae (Yeast) Extract, Lactic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone, Ppg-12/Smdi Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol And Ceteareth20, Glyceryl Stearate And Peg-100 Stearate, Arnica Montana (Flower) Extract, Peg-75 Meadowfoam Oil, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus (Lemongrass) Oil, Triethanolamine, Xantham Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-20, Dmdm Hydantoin. HOW IT WORKS: Multi-tasking, targeted lactic acid treatment rapidly exfoliates and boosts naturally youthful radiance, while visibly reducing the look of lines, wrinkles and dark spots. High potency, purified grade lactic acid exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells, to instantly clarify and reveal smoother, clearer skin. Together with skin brightening licorice, this super-concentrated treatment visually reduces the look of dark spots, age spots, and discoloration caused by exposure to the sun, for naturally brighter, even-toned skin. Clinically proven to immediately and significantly plump fine lines and boost radiance in just 3 minutes. Sunday Riley uses only cutting-edge technology and the highest quality ingredients, for instant, noticeable results, without compromise. Welcome to the world of Sunday Riley – clean formulas, for results you can feel good about.