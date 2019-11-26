Sunday Riley

Good Genes

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

For an instant boost, reveal brighter fresher skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment. Harnessing the exfoliating power of lactic acid, this intensive treatment helps to instantly brighten skin while working to reduce the appearance of fine lines and restore damaged skin. Enriched with liquorice and lemongrass, the rich formula works to reduce the appearance of dark spots and boost blood flow, helping to bring new life to tired skin, in time revealing a fresher, more even-toned face. Use Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment as a mask for an instant rejuvenating boost, or apply daily under makeup to reap long-term benefits and get skin truly glowing.