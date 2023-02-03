Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Free People
Gone Sailing Maxi Top
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Limited-edition Lvii Tube Top
BUY
$49.95
Savage x Fenty
The Bar
Marcel Top
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
REMI x REVOLVE
Lauren One Shoulder Top
BUY
$55.00
Revolve
Eloquii
Bustier Top
BUY
$99.00
Eloquii
More from Free People
Free People
Gone Sailing Maxi Top
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Free People
Madison Midi Skirt
BUY
£108.00
Free People
Free People
Dreamweaver Maxi Skirt
BUY
£148.00
Free People
Free People
Roma Suede Tote Bag
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Tops
Free People
Gone Sailing Maxi Top
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Topshop
Pinstripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$68.00
$74.00
Nordstrom
Marine Serre
Brown Second Skin Moon Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$178.00
$330.00
SSENSE
Topshop
Heat Mapping High Neck Long Sleeve Top In Multi
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted