The Fifth Label

Goldie Check Long Sleeve Midi Dress

$126.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight crinkled crepe with no stretch Check pattern Midi length with gathered empire waist V neck and elastic rushed sleeves Hidden zip closure at back Shell: 100% polyester Lined bodice Lining: 96% polyester/4% spandex Wash cold Imported, China Style #TFIFT30293