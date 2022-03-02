Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
£85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dune London
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Megan Woven Flat Loafers
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
BUY
£85.00
Dune London
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
£150.00
Arket
NA-KD
Super Squared Loafers
BUY
£50.95
NA-KD
More from DUNE LONDON
DUNE LONDON
Padded Toe Post Flatform Sandals
BUY
£90.00
Dune London
DUNE LONDON
Lockstockk In Blue
BUY
£110.00
Dune
DUNE LONDON
Aurrora Mid Heel Court Shoe
BUY
$49.00
$99.00
Dune
DUNE LONDON
Pointed Ankle Boot
BUY
£55.00
£115.00
Dune
More from Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Megan Woven Flat Loafers
BUY
£18.00
ASOS
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
BUY
£85.00
Dune London
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
£150.00
Arket
NA-KD
Super Squared Loafers
BUY
£50.95
NA-KD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted