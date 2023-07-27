Kinfield

Golden Hour

$22.00 $17.60

Buy Now Review It

At Kinfield

Even more travel-friendly: Shop Golden Hour Wipes! A clean bug spray that works—naturally. This first-of-its-kind formula repels mosquitos with a unique strain of Indonesian citronella that's more effective than any other we've found (we put it through independent testing, just to be sure!). Kinfield Golden Hour™ smells amazing, too—think a little bit citrus, a little bit vanilla. There's a reason this one keeps selling out.