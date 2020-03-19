Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Éliou
Gold-tone, Bead And Pearl Hoop Earrings
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Post and clasp fastening for pierced ears Freshwater pearls: China
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Pacific Hoop Earrings
$31.60
$11.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Éliou
Éliou
No Chill Trio Earring Pack
$142.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Éliou
All The Feels Earring
$65.00
from
Éliou
BUY
Éliou
Paxi Bead, Pearl And Shell Necklace
$128.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Éliou
Aleko Necklace
$320.00
from
Éliou
BUY
More from Earrings
BaubleBar
Pacific Hoop Earrings
$31.60
$11.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wolf Circus
Small Glass Hoops In Smoke
C$155.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted