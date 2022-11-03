Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Sweatshorts
$44.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Levi's
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Sweatshorts
BUY
$44.50
Levi's
Skims
Fits Everybody Bike Short
BUY
$46.00
Skims
Pangaia
365 Shorts Core
BUY
$110.00
Pangaia
Pangaia
365 Shorts Core
BUY
$110.00
Pangaia
More from Levi’s Gold Tab
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab 90s Raw Cut Hoodie
BUY
$69.50
Levi's
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab 80s Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
BUY
$64.50
Levi's
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Sweatpants
BUY
$69.50
Levi's
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Anywear Leggings
BUY
$59.50
Levi's
More from Shorts
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Sweatshorts
BUY
$44.50
Levi's
Skims
Fits Everybody Bike Short
BUY
$46.00
Skims
Pangaia
365 Shorts Core
BUY
$110.00
Pangaia
Pangaia
365 Shorts Core
BUY
$110.00
Pangaia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted