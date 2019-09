The Bouqs

Gold Rush Asiatic Lilies Bouquet

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Bouqs

This floral arrangement is made of peach Asiatic lilies. Rush to send these peach Asiatic lilies before the wells run dry. Exploding with color! These flowers are delivered next day from our farms on the California coast to your recipient's door. Orders must be placed by 2:00 pm EST to arrive next day. Please note that Lilies arrive in bud form for weeks of beautiful enjoyment!