Item Details
Wolf Circus Femme Necklace in 14k Gold Plated. 14K gold plated bronze necklace with female form etched on the pendant. Gold-filled chain. Lobster claw closure. Made in Vancouver, Canada.
Fit & Care Details
One size14K gold plated bronze necklace with female form etched on the pendantGold-filled chainLobster claw closureMade in Vancouver, CanadaChain - 18 in | 46 cmPendant - .6 in | 15 mm
About The Designer
The Wolf Circus line of hand-fabricated and wax-cast earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings are made to inspire, as an attainable luxury for everyday wear.
Shipping & Returns
Enjoy Free shipping on all order over $150 within the continental USA. We offer fast and easy returns for more information please view our shipping and returns policy. Orders placed Friday after 3pm PST - Sunday will ship out on Monday.