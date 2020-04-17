Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Zara
Gold Detail Vest
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Cropped vest made of linen blend fabric. Sleeveless. High collar. Contrasting straps and frayed hems. Tonal belt loop with buttons at back. Front metal button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Vest
£200.00
from
The North Face
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Vintage
Vintage Leather Suede Fringe Vest
$30.00
from
eBay
BUY
& Other Stories
Faux Shearling Utility Vest
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Sequin Dress
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Long Dress With Appliqués
$249.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Buckled Velvet Low Heeled Sandals
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Pants With Darts
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Outerwear
Zara
Jacquard Jacket
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Quilted Jacket
£79.98
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Structured Suit Blazer
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Zara
Tweed Jacket With Pockets
C$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted