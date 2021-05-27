The Black Home

Gold And Matte Black Luxury 4 Piece Flatware Set

$32.88

Buy Now Review It

At The Black Home

The Black Home flatware 4 piece set showcases slim stems with brushed gold dipped tops. Beautiful addition to any tablescape, dinner party, birthday or wedding. This is not your mothers flatware set! Sleek modern and lux. Our special flatware is created of high quality materials. This set is dishwasher safe, avoid citrus detergents. Hand washing recommend. Do not use a brillo or wire pad. 18/10 stainless steel Dishwasher safe Imported Stainless steel/ resin