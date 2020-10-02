Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Russell + Hazel
Gold And Acrylic Stapler
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Availability of Russell + Hazel Gold and Acrylic Stapler Ship It In stock and ready to ship Online Only -
Need a few alternatives?
World Market
Marble And Gold Metal Maxwell Pencil Cup
$19.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
EXPO
Expo Low-odor Dry Erase Markers
$12.05
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Brielle Weekly Deskpad
$16.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Bolé Road Textiles
Leather Coasters
$36.00
from
Bolé Road Textiles
BUY
More from Russell + Hazel
Russell + Hazel
Acrylic Desk Organizer
$24.00
$18.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
World Market
Marble And Gold Metal Maxwell Pencil Cup
$19.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Anthropologie
Mia 2020-2021 Petite Planner
£22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Tiny Prints
Merry Happy Bright Holiday Card (75)
$261.75
from
Tiny Prints
BUY
Coffee + Paper Co
Colorful Vintage Merry Christmas Cards (48)
$165.60
$141.12
from
Zazzle
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted