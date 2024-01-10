Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics
Gogotint Cheek & Lip Stain
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Benefit Cosmetics
Need a few alternatives?
Benefit Cosmetics
Gogotint Cheek & Lip Stain
BUY
$24.00
Benefit Cosmetics
YSL Beauty
Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Armani Beauty
Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$31.50
$45.00
Nordstrom
Benefit
Gogo Tint Bright Cherry Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain
BUY
£17.50
Sephora
More from Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
Gimme Brow Goals Volumizing Brow Gel & Pencil Duo
BUY
$27.00
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics
Nice List Lashes Mascara Christmas Gift Set
BUY
£45.00
ASOS
Benefit Cosmetics
Mini Lash & Brow Bells Mascara & Brow Setter Value Set
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics
Hoola Mini
BUY
$28.00
$35.00
Adore Beauty
More from Makeup
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Oil
BUY
$40.00
Dior
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Halo Glow Setting Powder
BUY
$8.00
Ulta
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
BUY
$48.00
Sephora
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
BUY
$43.00
Laura Mercier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted