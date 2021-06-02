Supergoop!

Glowscreen Body Spf 40

This whipped, airy body lotion adds a warm, subtle shimmer while providing broad spectrum SPF 40 protection. Formulated with light-reflecting minerals that help amplify your natural glow, this lotion provides nourishing emollients that leave the skin looking healthy and luminous. It’s also fast-absorbing and water- and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for daily use. Think of it as your daily body lotion meets glowy highlighter — plus major skincare benefits! 3.4 oz. / 100 ml