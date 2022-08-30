Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Pixi
Glow Tonic
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Need a few alternatives?
Bubble
Float On
BUY
$19.00
Bubble
Bubble
Deep Dive
BUY
$18.00
Bubble
Bubble
The Re-set
BUY
$39.00
Bubble
S'ABLE Labs
Qasil Cleanser
BUY
$30.00
S'ABLE Labs
More from Pixi
Pixi
On-the-glow Blush
BUY
£18.00
FeelUnique
Pixi
Glow Tonic
BUY
$46.00
Sephora Australia
Pixi
Glow Tonic
BUY
$46.00
Sephora
Pixi
Collagen & Retinol Serum
BUY
£26.00
Marks & Spencer
More from Skin Care
Bubble
Float On
BUY
$19.00
Bubble
Bubble
Deep Dive
BUY
$18.00
Bubble
Bubble
The Re-set
BUY
$39.00
Bubble
S'ABLE Labs
Qasil Cleanser
BUY
$30.00
S'ABLE Labs
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted