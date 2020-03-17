Yes To

Glow-boosting Exfoliating Acid Pads

$12.99

Yes to 12 quilted double-sided pads with finger pocket, infused with a naturally exfoliating formula that helps keep pores clean, fight the appearance of breakouts, makes skin appear brighter and balance it without over drying. Formulated with antioxidant-packed Grapefruit and 15% Fruit Acids (AHAs + BHAs) including Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Gluconolactone and Salicylic Acid, these acid pads help deep clean, exfoliate and enhance skin glow. These pads can be used once a week at night after cleansing but before other treatments and moisturizing for glowing results!