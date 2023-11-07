Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rabanne x H&M
Glittery Jacquard-knit Mini Dress
$84.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Portia Velvet Mini
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Night Gaze Mini
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Rabanne x H&M
Glittery Jacquard-knit Mini Dress
BUY
$84.99
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Lace-trimmed Satin Slip Dress
BUY
$84.99
H&M
More from Rabanne x H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Buckle-detail Chain Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Disc-embellished Shoulder Bag
BUY
$259.00
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Metal-mesh Clip Earrings With Fringe
BUY
$84.99
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Sequined Pants
BUY
$299.00
H&M
More from Dresses
Intimately
Starlight Slip
BUY
£228.00
Free People
Free People
Portia Velvet Mini
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Night Gaze Mini
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Rabanne x H&M
Jacquard-knit Cut-out Dress
BUY
$199.00
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted