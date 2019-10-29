Charlotte Tilbury

Glittery Galaxy Of Makeup Magic Advent Calendar

C$250.00

Housed in a magical case, this beauty advent calendar includes: Colour Chameleon in Champagne Diamonds (Full Size, 1.6g): A champagne cream eyeshadow shade in an easy-glide formula. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk (Full Size, 3.5g): Charlotte’s iconic best-selling, award-winning dreamy nude-pink matte lipstick. Eyes to Mesmerize in Star Gold (Full Size, 7 ml): An eye-brightening starlit golden bronze eyeshadow. Superstar Lips in Sexy Lips (Full Size, 1.8g): A nude-peach lipstick with a high-shine, Hyaluronic Acid infused formula. Charlotte’s Magic Cream (Travel Size, 15 ml): Charlotte’s award-winning moisturizer to give lustrous, dewy-looking skin in an instant with ingredients that intensely moisturize the complexion. Wonderglow (Travel Size, 15 ml): A mini glowing primer for a radiant, dewy-looking complexion. Multi-Miracle Glow (Travel Size, 15 ml): A 3-in-1 cleanser, mask and balm that leaves skin feeling noticeably soft and nourished. Goddess Skin Clay Mask (Travel Size, 15 ml): This clay mask will give you flawless-looking glow. Rock ‘n’ Kohl in Amber Moon (Travel Size, 0.8g): A rich amber eyeshadow pencil. Legendary Lashes Mascara (Travel Size, 4 ml): A mascara enriched for full-volume lashes. Supermodel Body (Travel Size, 15 ml): A super-hydrating body shimmer to sculpt and highlight. Take It All Off (Travel Size, 30 ml): a mini oil-based, two-toned cleanser that will remove eye and lip makeup.