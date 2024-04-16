Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Glaze Lip Oil
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Sparkling rhinestones that stay put all day (and all night) to amp up your look. Available in iridescent crystals and bold neons.
More from INNBEAUTY PROJECT
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Spf 43 Pa +++
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Spf 43 Pa +++ With Pept
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Pimple Paste Overnight Blemish Drying Paste
BUY
$17.00
Sephora
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Bright & Smooth Body Serum For Dark Spots & Bumps With 7% Aha + Bha
BUY
$34.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted