Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Charlotte May Studio
Glass Rings
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At thepopupgirlsshop
Glass Rings
Need a few alternatives?
Charlotte May Studio
Glass Rings
BUY
£16.00
thepopupgirlsshop
Immany
Flower Power Resin Ring
BUY
£65.00
Immany
Luladia
Mini Bubble Ring
BUY
£10.90
Etsy
Ana Luisa
Mara Red Jasper
BUY
$72.25
$85.00
Ana Luisa
More from Rings
Charlotte May Studio
Glass Rings
BUY
£16.00
thepopupgirlsshop
Immany
Flower Power Resin Ring
BUY
£65.00
Immany
Luladia
Mini Bubble Ring
BUY
£10.90
Etsy
Ana Luisa
Mara Red Jasper
BUY
$72.25
$85.00
Ana Luisa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted