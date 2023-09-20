zagg

Glass Elite Anti-glare

$44.99

At Zagg

Glass Elite Anti-Glare tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.1 Its matte finish reduces the glare from direct light, so you can see your screen clearly, no matter where you are. 5X Stronger: Glass Elite Privacy is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.1 Anti-Glare Protection:The anti-glare matte finish keeps direct light from reflecting off your device’s screen. Ultimate Scratch Protection: Aluminosilicate glass is strengthened with ion exchange technology for greater strength and scratch-resistance. Clean, Smudge-free Screen: : The ClearPrint™ surface treatment disperses the oil from your fingertips, making them nearly invisible when your screen is turned on. Reinforced Edges: Glass Elite Anti-Glare has reinforced edges prevent chipping and stop cracks from starting and spreading. Smooth, Silky Feel: The surface of Glass Elite Anti-Glare has the same silky, smooth feeling as your phone’s original screen. Anti-microbial Treatment: Glass Elite Anti-Glare contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.2 Recycled Content: Glass Elite Anti-Glare is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass.3 Precise Installation: The EZ Apply® installation process with tray ensures perfect alignment. TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark: Glass Elite Anti-Glare is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. FSC Certification: With recyclable packaging made from 100% recycled materials, Glass Elite Anti-Glare has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests. Limited Lifetime Warranty: If your InvisibleShield ever gets worn or damaged, we will replace it for as long as you own your device. 1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 2Contains anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 3Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.