Style No. 67518647; Color Code: 000 This elegant glass pitcher not only functions as a serving vessel to distribute sweet sips, but also doubles as an elegant vase or table centerpiece. Mouth blown soda-lime glass Due to the crafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Hand wash Imported Dimensions 28 oz. 7.5"H, 5.5" diameter