Glamnetic

Glamneticwild Card Press-on Nails

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Glamnetic's Press-On Nails are meant to last up to 2 weeks with each set crafted from high-quality materials to prevent bending/splitting. The Wild Card Nail Set features a semi-transparent style that has an artsy design in pastels of pink, purple and green. Reusable and easy to reapply.