Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Giulietta Stripe Backless Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstom
Need a few alternatives?
Etsy
Vintage Dress
BUY
$80.00
Etsy
Watters
Adela Dress
BUY
$585.00
Watters
Solace London
Dakota Off-the-shoulder Crepe And Satin-twill Gown
BUY
$735.00
Net-A-Porter
The Bar
The Bar Women's White Avery Detachable Train
BUY
$228.00
Lyst
More from Ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Pascale Cotton-linen Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$590.00
Neiman Marcus
Ulla Johnson
Beatriz Notched-collar Peplum Vest Top
BUY
$590.00
Neiman Marcus
Ulla Johnson
Martine Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Nordstrom
Ulla Johnson
Rosa Tiered Poplin Minidress
BUY
$207.00
$345.00
mytheresa
More from Dresses
Etsy
Vintage Dress
BUY
$80.00
Etsy
Watters
Adela Dress
BUY
$585.00
Watters
Solace London
Dakota Off-the-shoulder Crepe And Satin-twill Gown
BUY
$735.00
Net-A-Porter
The Bar
The Bar Women's White Avery Detachable Train
BUY
$228.00
Lyst
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted