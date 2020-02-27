Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Tibi
Giselle Stretch Openback Sweater
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
A Spring 2020 fundamental, the Giselle Stretch Openback Sweater is crafted in a viscose blend knit.
Need a few alternatives?
Miu Miu
Cropped Fair Isle Wool Sweater
£565.00
£395.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Anthropologie
Naomi Sweater
$98.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Textured-knit Sweater
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard Knit Sweater
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Celia Drape Jumpsuit
$750.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Tristan Plaid Blazer
$795.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Nylon Cargo Pant
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Dry Loop Terry Tank
$195.00
from
Tibi
BUY
More from Sweaters
Mango
Openwork Sweater
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Simon Miller
Sula Cardigan
$320.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Miu Miu
Cropped Fair Isle Wool Sweater
£565.00
£395.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Sweater
£367.56
£183.78
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted