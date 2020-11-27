Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective High Rise Pocket Legging

£58.43 £35.06

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

Ooh, pockets. Made from recycled water bottles, the High-Rise Pocket Legging has the same high-rise, sturdy construction, and ultra compression as our original legging, but features sleek double side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, keys, vitamins, or whatever else you feel like putting in there. Hey, that's your business. A plastic water bottle can take up to 500 years to decompose. Each pair of our High-Rise Pocket Leggings diverts 25 bottles from landfills and contains 79% RPET and 21% spandex. To take care of them, machine wash cold with like colors and line dry flat. Learn more.