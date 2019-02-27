Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Staud
Gina Mule Navy
£188.27
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Welcoming the Gina - exclusive to STAUD, this slip on mule will be your favorite shoe all year long. Simple and understated, the square toe and block kitten heel make this an easy and comfortable staple.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Prada
Paisley Print Silk Mule Sandals
$650.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Marais
Sophia Mule
$290.00
from
Marais
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
Block Heel Mules
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Asymmetrical Peep-toe Mules
$26.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Staud
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£257.44
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Sea Skirt
$215.00
$150.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Mini Britt Bag
$275.00
$137.50
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Elio Dress
£258.20
from
Staud
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
DETAILS
Sbicca
Louisa Loafer Mule
$99.95
$59.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Kandi Mules
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Sonya Cinched Wedge Sandal
$138.78
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kelsi Dagger
Jhett Blush Clog
$150.00
from
Kelsi Dagger
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted