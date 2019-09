Rouje

Gilet Gegene

£116.55

Buy Now Review It

At Rouje

Guinguette inspiration and frantic frills: Gegene is the ultimate retro vest. The Gégène is worn close to the body, to marry your forms the air of nothing. Nude vest in ribbed cotton knit. V-neckline with tie closure and three buttons on the front. Bottom of flared sleeves. 100% cotton. Gegene washes by hand and did not like machine drying.