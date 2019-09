LoveShackFancy

The models in LoveShackFancy's Spring '19 lookbook are seen wandering barefoot through lush flower fields, echoing the dreamy, romantic feel of the collection. Perfect for pairing with one of the brand's skirts on summer nights, this soft mohair-blend 'Gigi' cardigan is hand-embellished with playful pompoms as a nod to the British countryside. Accessorize with neutral sandals and a tote.