Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Notte Jewelry
Giardino Pearl Necklace
$132.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Notte Jewelry
Giardino Pearl Necklace
Need a few alternatives?
Notte Jewelry
Giardino Pearl Necklace
BUY
$132.00
Notte Jewelry
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant 14k Gold-plated Necklace
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Miss Pink
Natural Freshwater Pearl Choker
BUY
$12.98
Amazon
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
$140.00
Mejuri
More from Notte Jewelry
Notte Jewelry
Giardino Pearl Necklace
BUY
$132.00
Notte Jewelry
Notte Jewelry
Now Or Never Sparkly Jelly Necklace
BUY
$120.70
$142.00
Notte Jewelry
Notte Jewelry
Lover's Tear Necklace
BUY
$89.00
Notte Jewelry
Notte Jewelry
Spotty Berries Earrings
BUY
$54.00
Notte Jewelry
More from Necklaces
Notte Jewelry
Giardino Pearl Necklace
BUY
$132.00
Notte Jewelry
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant 14k Gold-plated Necklace
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Miss Pink
Natural Freshwater Pearl Choker
BUY
$12.98
Amazon
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
$140.00
Mejuri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted