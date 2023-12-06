Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ghospell
Giana Jacquard Mini Dress
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ghospell
Need a few alternatives?
LoveShackFancy
Lolisa Dress
BUY
£595.00
loveshackfancy
Dabek Designs
Mia Dress
BUY
£199.00
Dabek Designs
par moi
Claudia Halter Dress
BUY
£259.00
par moi
Lulus
Brand New You Silver Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
BUY
$89.00
Lulus
More from Ghospell
Ghospell
Giana Jacquard Mini Dress
BUY
£89.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Elin Jacquard Trousers
BUY
£59.00
£75.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Elin Jacquard Top
BUY
£49.00
£65.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Ember Pu Trench Coat
BUY
£185.00
Ghospell
More from Dresses
Anna Quan
Penelope Dress With Sky Trim
BUY
$380.00
Anna Quan
Sleeper
Boheme Mini Dress
BUY
$212.00
$530.00
The Iconic
Oseree
Lumiere Feather Trimmed Knit Mini Dress
BUY
$328.87
$657.74
Net-A-Porter
Rebecca Vallance
Chloe Bow Mini Dress
BUY
$649.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted